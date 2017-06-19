SCCPSS superintendent calling for compensation study

Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett is calling for a compensation study for the district.

Problems with the current pay system have become apparent to Dr. Levett.

I am told it has been about 15 years since the last compensation study was done and those with Savannah-Chatham Schools tell me they would like to be able to have a study done once every decade.

Dr. Levett has also been calling for a study to be done even before becoming superintendent. The main problem stressed to me is the compensation system does not go hand-in-hand with the responsibilities employees have here.

We are told Dr. Levett wants to be able to take a closer look at the systems the district is using, see how pay issues have come up, what has led to them, and what are the best practices moving forward.

"As you take on more responsibility you should have an increase in pay, commensurate with the responsibilities you are taking on. If that has gotten out of whack because of past policies, then perhaps it takes tweaking those policies, coming up with a pay to move the pay structure forward in a way that is more equitable to all,” said Savannah-Chatham Schools Public Information Officer Sheila Blanco.

For now, this move by Dr. Levett is a suggestion. It would ultimately mean bringing in an outside firm to do the study.

We did reach out to SCCPSS Board President Jolene Byrne to see what she thinks about the study but she has not given us a comment.

