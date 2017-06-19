Savannah Jaycees holding mixer to introduce 2017 Charity Date Night Auction participants

The Savannah Jaycees will hold a meet and great social to introduce their 2017 charity date night auction participants on Thursday, June 22, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Jaycees will also announce the six local charities that will be the beneficiaries. The mixer will be held at Savannah Cocktail Company, located at 10 Whitaker Street. It's free and open to the public and will be an opportunity to meet the participants as well as some of the Savannah Jaycees' members.

The Savannah Jaycees' 4th Annual Charity Date Night Auction will be held Thursday, July 20, at 7 p.m. at Savannah Smiles, located at 314 Williamson Street.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.