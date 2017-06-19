Sea turtle nesting season off to great start on Tybee Island

Volunteers at the Tybee Island Marine Science Center say it's been a busy year, so far, for loggerhead turtles.

2017 is also a record year for the state of Georgia.

Tybee Island currently has 16 loggerhead nests. Volunteers walk the beach every morning at 6 a.m. to look for new ones.

As a reminder, it is important to turn off all beach front lights and stay off the beach with flashlights.

That's especially important given the time of year.

"We are entering the hatching season. So, any lights on the beach will cause the hatchlings to go in the wrong direction. We want them to safely get to the water, not to the dunes, or the streets, or the parking lot. So, it's very important we keep our beaches dark,” said Tammy Smith, a sea turtle coordinator on Tybee Island.

Another important thing to do is clean up when you leave. That includes filling in holes and knocking down sandcastles. Both can become obstacles for nesting turtles.

Tybee Island Sea Turtle Nesting Season begins May 1 and ends October 31.

