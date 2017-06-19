SCMPD searching for missing swimmer off Quarterman Drive in Talahi Island

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is searching the water off Quarterman Drive in the Talahi Island area for a missing adult male swimmer.

An SCMPD official on scene told WTOC that a group of friends jumped into the river from a private dock. One of them did not resurface.

The swimmer has been missing for nearly two hours as of 10:15 p.m. on Monday.

Stay with us for updates to this story.

