US Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to host trilateral meeting in Savannah

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue will participate in a trilateral meeting with foreign officials in Savannah on Tuesday.

Reuters is reporting that the meeting will also be about re-negotiating NAFTA.

Perdue and agriculture officials from Mexico and Canada will tour the Georgia Ports Authority starting at 10 a.m. Then at 11:15, they'll hold a press conference.

Also on Tuesday, the agriculture officials will participate in farm tours in Vidalia starting at 4:30 p.m.

