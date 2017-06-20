South Carolina fugitive arrested in Glynn County

A South Carolina fugitive was arrested in Glynn County Monday night.

Glynn County Police say 23-year-old Lamont Frantrez Elmore of Mt. Carmel, SC was arrested without incident at 1908 Cleburne Street, at 8:15 p.m. They say Elmore had outstanding warrants for assault and attempted murder issued by the McCormick County Sheriff's Office. Police say the warrants were a result of a shooting incident that took place on June 17 on Talbert Road in McCormick, SC.

Elmore's arrest was the result of a joint investigation by the McCormick County Sheriff's Office, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the United States Secret Service, the Brunswick Police Department, and the Criminal Investigations Division of the Glynn County PD.

