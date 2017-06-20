Reward offered for information in Brunswick triple homicide case

Authorities are investigating after three bodies were found inside of a Brunswick home on Sunday.

Police in Brunswick need the public’s help and are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the deaths of Carson Holliman, Vondell Holliman and Christopher Holliman.

Police say the Holliman’s were found dead in their home on Sunday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Brunswick Police are investigating. Those with information should contact silent witness at (912) 267-5516.

