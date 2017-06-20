Metro looking for thieves after shoplifting incident at Citi Trends

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are asking for the public's help identifying two male suspects in a shoplifting incident that took place Saturday, June 3.

Police responded to Citi Trends in the 1900 block of E. Victory Drive around 1:15 p.m. after receiving a report of a shoplifting. Reportedly, the men entered the store, taking merchandise before leaving, possibly driving a gold Oldsmobile with tinted windows.

Both suspects are described as black males in their mid to late 40s. Police say one suspect has a clean shaven head and wore a black T-Shirt during the incident. The other one wore a striped polo-style shirt and white shorts.

Anyone with information on the suspects' identities can call 911. A confidential tip line is also open directly to investigators at 912.525.3124. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.