President St. improvement plan extended through end of year

Traffic through the East President Street improvement plan will now continue through the end of the year, and potentially, as late as the first week of January 2018. This is due to some unanticipated additional improvements.

All the orange cones along the road signal construction and they're not going anywhere any time soon.

This road improvement plan for President Street began 2 years ago because of high traffic volume coming to and from the islands. When we say high traffic, we’re talking about an average of 25,000 motorists.

What's taking so long is physically raising the road due to flooding problems and we all know it doesn't take much to create a body of water on President Street.

Now, construction is still evident, but there are new curbs, gutters and asphalt.

The project manager says yes the additions have cost time, but the good thing is it hasn't cost anyone extra money.

“Yes, we have increased our project time frame,” said Zack Hoffmann, Project Manager. “Legitimate time was added to the contract for the contractor because we added scope. But we have actually been able to do that, staying under our budget.

They're currently gearing up for what they call "stage 3" of the plan and that's the final phase. It should take place after the 4th of July holiday so don't worry about any changes over your holiday coming and going from the beach.

This will be median work and traffic will shift onto the North Avenue Bridge over the canal, giving these workers the ability to get in and wrap up the project by the beginning of 2018.

"Right now the contractors are completing the north half of the roadway, which will be your finished, how it's gonna look when the job's completed," said Hoffmann.

Hoffmann says he can't be more excited for what's to come once this construction is finished. He says they have a lot of moving targets in this project, moving targets that have already pushed back the completion day even further.

Hoffmann says there is an area of President Street that is underused. Of course he's ready for the road work to be done to help with traffic and past flooding problems, but he's even more excited to see the road help the area around grow.

He says this growth has already begun - and the road work still has months before it's complete.

"It's kind of you build it and they will come. We're most of the way through the project now but that's happening," said Hoffmann.

It sounds like the plan is for that to happen even quicker come the beginning of next year when this construction should finally be wrapped up.

