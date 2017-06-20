Georgia Southern Athletic Department implementing clear bag policy

An overturned vehicle on I-16 westbound, near mile marker 139, has one lane of traffic closed.More >>
Traffic through the East President Street Road Improvement Plan will now continue through the end of the year, and potentially, as late as the first week of January 2018.More >>
If you call Georgia Southern's Paulson Stadium your home away from home for football game day, we have some news you need to know.More >>
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the deaths of Carson Holliman, Vondell Holliman and Christopher Holliman.More >>
Just after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, an earthquake struck the CSRA. According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake registered as a 3.0 and was centered 3.72 miles southwest of Augusta.More >>
