Georgia Southern Athletic Department implementing clear bag policy

If you call Georgia Southern's Paulson Stadium your home away from home for football game day, we have some news you need to know.

New stadium rules are on the way for what you are allowed to bring into the stadium. The university's athletic department announced a new "clear bag policy" for sporting events you pay a fee to attend, starting Aug. 1. The announcement said it's for safety and security as well as to speed up getting through the gates when there are 25,000 trying to come in.

This is something many SEC and ACC and other Sunbelt schools are already doing and others will implement the same this fall.

