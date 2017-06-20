Good News: Bark in the Park

The Savannah Bananas’ Bark in the Park is one of the most fun promotions on the team's promotion-heavy schedule, an opportunity for pets and their people to socialize at Grayson Stadium.

"It's so much fun, we're both excited,” said Rachel Cowart, who took her puppy, Cooper, to the stadium Monday night. “I came last year and we just got him, so I was ready to take him today.”

"I just rescued him back in April and he's been the best thing ever,” added Katie Mayville, who attended the game with her dog, Jameson. “It's cool to kind of reward him for being such an awesome dog.”

But other, currently less fortunate dogs might realize the real reward from, the event.

The goal of Bark in the Park is to promote animal adoption efforts across the Savannah area in the hope that even more dogs are safe at home.

"To me, what it shows is Savannah is a pet-friendly community and that we care a lot about animal welfare,” said Michelle Thevenin, executive director of the Humane Society for Greater Savannah. “Awareness events are exactly that. The marketing and the good will, you can't put a price tag on that. But the good will it creates and the branding is really valuable.”

For the dogs excited to be at Grayson last night, greeted as they arrived by the Banana's unofficial mascot, Daisy, it was going to be a fun night.

"They play around, plays games, get treats,” said Cowart, “all kinds of stuff.”

But the message expressed was also important.

“It helps to get the animals that are in our shelters and rescue fosters out into the communities and into homes,” said Thevenin. “We take great care of them when they're with us, but they all belong in homes.”

And, a couple of nights a year, on the home field.

The Bananas will hold another Bark in the Park night on July 24.

