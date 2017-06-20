Tropical Storm Cindy forms in the Gulf

As expected, Cindy has now formed as a Tropical Storm in the Gulf of Mexico.

The storm is currently stationary as it tries to get organized, with max winds of 40 miles per hour. The updated official forecast track is farther to the left - or more west - now focused between Houston and Lake Charles.

As the motion begins again, NHC forecasters are thinking this will shift again.

So, no surprises here.

And the tropical influence of this giant circulation is reaching into Georgia (with our heavier afternoon rains).

The track downgrades Cindy to a tropical low late Thursday, turning right around Memphis into Kentucky as a big rainmaker.

The core of the storm (the heaviest rains and gusty winds, and its risk of tornadoes with a landfall tropical cyclone) stay away from us.

#TSCindy is official. Right now the storm is stationary but is expected to produce 6-9" of rain over LA, MS, AL and FL. Some spots 12" #wtoc pic.twitter.com/uSjGOaWKdQ — WTOC Jamie Ertle (@wtocjamie) June 20, 2017

Tropical Storm Bret continues to race westward along the northern South American coast. Max winds earlier were 45 mph, at last report back to 40 mph.

All the models weaken this tropical storm quickly as it encounters very strong wind shear starting later tonight.

So, this storm is not a threat to us either.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.