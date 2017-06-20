Family wants answers after Beaufort Police find body of missing man

Beaufort Police have recovered the body of a 27-year-old man who was reported missing last week.

Sergio McGowan had last been seen by family Tuesday afternoon - June 13 - in the 1300 block of Boundary Street. Four days later, his body was found in a pond off of Calhoun Street. Now, his family is left questioning what happened.

"He didn't deserve that. They threw him in the water like he was trash," said Lisa Green, McGowan's mother.

McGowan's mother says an altercation took place the day her son went missing.

"I know he was arguing with somebody - his so-called friends - and the argument went bad and then I got a phone call that my son was shot and that he went missing," Green said.

Sergio leaves behind a fiancé and a 10-year-old son who should've been celebrating Father's Day instead of searching for his dad.

"I don't think I'm going to be able to move on. He just got out of prison. He was in there for 10 years. He just got home in December. He's only been home for six months. He didn't get to spend his first Father's Day with his son," said Whittany Hughes, McGowan's fiance.

"He was over protective of me," McGowan's mother said of him.

McGowan's body was sent to MUSC for an autopsy. The autopsy is complete and we are waiting on the final results, In the meantime, his family is asking anyone with information to come forward.

