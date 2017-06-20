Hwy 80 repaving to start after July 4th

A large portion of Highway 80 will be getting a makeover this summer as Georgia Department of Transportation workers will be repaving the roadway.

Large portion of Hwy 80 in Tybee to be repaved this summer

Highway 80 repaving heading to and from Tybee Island will not begin until after the 4th of July.

The Georgia Department of Transportation's project was supposed to start in mid-May and be finished by the end of this month.

Crews will be repaving Highway 80 from the Lazaretto Creek Bridge to the Park of Seven Flags on Butler Avenue.

GDOT says the delay was requested by the project's contractor.

