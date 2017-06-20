Alma police arrest woman with methamphetamine during traffic stop

Diana Rene Entrekin (Source: Alma Police Department) ALMA, GA (WTOC) -
The Alma Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit arrested Diana Rene Entrekin, 46, for possession of methamphetamine on Friday, June 16.
Entrekin was arrested during a traffic stop for a minor traffic offense.
That same day the Alma Police Department also arrested three young adults for misdemeanor possession of marijuana. These arrests were also from a traffic stop from a minor traffic violation.
