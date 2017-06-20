Alma police arrest woman with methamphetamine during traffic stop

The Alma Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit arrested Diana Rene Entrekin, 46, for possession of methamphetamine on Friday, June 16.

Entrekin was arrested during a traffic stop for a minor traffic offense.

That same day the Alma Police Department also arrested three young adults for misdemeanor possession of marijuana. These arrests were also from a traffic stop from a minor traffic violation.

