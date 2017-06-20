Study shows $135.9M in economic activity by Savannah’s arts & cultural industry

The arts and culture community has a lot of pull in Savannah. We saw that the last time city council tried to cut their funding of the arts to put more money into law enforcement.

A new national study claims the arts community here generates more than $135.9 million in economic activity a year. That includes the impact of some 4,500 full-time jobs and more than $2.5 million in tax revenue.

"It really shows that the investment in the arts is a really good thing for the overall economy,” said Rebecca Brown, with the Savannah Department of Cultural Affairs.

The study was completed by Americans for the Arts.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.