Reported barricaded person not in residence, juvenile now considered missing/endangered

A 14-year-old boy is considered missing and endangered after a barricaded-juvenile situation on Cypress Street in Shell Point.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a barricade juvenile subject, identified as 14-year-old Theodore "Teddy” Frazier, inside a residence on Cypress Street.

Entry was made into the residence and Frazier was not inside.

Now, the sheriff’s office is considering Frazier missing and endangered.

Anyone with information about Frazier’s whereabouts should contact 911.

