BCSO investigating barricade situation on Cypress Street in Shell Point

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating a situation in a home on Cypress Street in Shell Point, where they say a juvenile is barricaded inside.

Investigators say a perimeter has been established and there is not believed to be a threat to the general public at this time.

Few details are known at this time, but as soon as we receive more information, we'll update you.

Officers say residents and visitors near Shell Point can expect an increased law enforcement presence until the situation is resolved.

