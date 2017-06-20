Disadvantaged business bootcamp held at Garden City Public Library

A state representative is teaming up to help local disadvantaged businesses.

A DBE, or Disadvantage Business Enterprise, Certification Bootcamp was held Tuesday at Garden City Public Library. It's sponsored by State Representative Carl Gilliard and the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The event is a follow-up to a three-day career fair recently hosted by Rep. Gilliard.

"It exposes the DBE's to the services that are available to them that they wouldn't know about otherwise. Services that would help them grow their business, help them develop a business plan, help them find bonding, financing, all of the little components that will make a business successful down the road,” said Thomas Quinn, who is a program manager with support services for DBE.

For more information on applying for DBE certification, please click here.

