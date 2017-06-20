August declared 'Coast Guard Month' on Tybee Island

The City of Tybee Island showing its appreciation to the U.S. Coast Guard. City leaders plan to officially declare August as "Coast Guard Month."

The Coast Guard has been invited to bring its response boat to Tuesday night's council meeting. These Coast Guard members have gone out to help on countless emergencies here on Tybee. Now, city leaders plan to say "thank you."

The Coast Guard did play a huge role with the re-entry on to Tybee Island after Hurricane Matthew. A ceremony will be held during the council meeting recognizing members of the Coast Guard.

The ceremony is going to kick off a larger campaign to have all of Chatham County designated as a 'Coast Guard Community.' The title is earned by communities nationwide that go above and beyond supporting the Coast Guard.

The council meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the Burke Day Public Safety Building.

The ceremony and meeting is open to the public.

