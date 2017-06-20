Bluffton residents saving money with 2018 fiscal year budget

The City of Bluffton has approved its 2018 fiscal year budget.

Unlike some of the changes we saw on Hilton Head, the town is looking for ways to save residents money.

The proposed budget is almost $37 million and it will help the town move forward with some of its more important capital improvement projects while helping residents save some money.

The proposal will reduce the current millage rate by 2 points, dropping it to less than 41 mills, which eliminates almost $400,000 for the 2018 fiscal year.

The town has also had many discussions about affordable housing in the area. This budget calls for $425,000 to be designated to help low-income families with home repairs.

Then there are the capital projects like the May River Road streetscape and the Buck Island sewer project, which kicked off last year. The town has made significant progress with the installation.

"The health of the river and the quality of life, the council is very sure this is where they wanted to put their dollars. So, you'll see a lot of ordinances down the line on hook ups. Now we have a line down the road, but the hookup is several thousand dollars, so great, you've given me sewer but I still can't hook up to it because I can't afford it. We're going to look at that in the next couple of months,” said Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka.

The mayor also added in lieu of this year's hurricane season, they are increasing the percentage of money allocated to reserve funds to use in response to the next natural disaster.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.