Sonny Perdue hosts trilateral meeting at the Savannah Ports

Helping North American agriculture thrive. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture and former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue hosting a tour of the Savannah Ports Tuesday.

Alongside Perdue, the Canadian Agriculture Minister and Mexican Secretary of Agriculture. The trilateral meeting focusing on strengthening the trading relationship between the countries.

All three standing on stage in agreement that the relationship is vital to the economies and the people.

"Our consumers, the rest of the United States, benefit from the things we do well, but can also benefit from the things that Canadian farmers do well and Mexican farmers do well," said Sonny Perdue. "That's the essence of trade. That's what makes the world go round."

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.