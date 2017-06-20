Jasper County Sheriff's Office searching for missing juvenile girl

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing juvenile.

Natalie Walker is a black female that stands 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and black to orange hair.

She is believed to be in the Jasper/Savannah area. If you come into contact with her or know her whereabouts, please contact 911.

