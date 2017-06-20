GDOT warns of lane closure on SR 204 near Georgetown

The Georgia Department of Transportation is warning of lane closures with reduced speed limits on both sides of SR 204 between Pine Grove Road and King George Boulevard in Chatham County.

The closures are schedules eastbound from 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and westbound from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. These closures start Thursday and end Friday.

All work is weather permitted.

