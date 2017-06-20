GDOT warns of lane closure on SR 204 near Georgetown

The Georgia Department of Transportation is warning of lane closures with reduced speed limits on both sides of SR 204 between Pine Grove Road and King George Boulevard in Chatham County.
The closures are schedules eastbound from 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and westbound from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. These closures start Thursday and end Friday.
All work is weather permitted.
Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 8086
Savannah GA 31412
(912) 234-1111
publicfile@wtoc.com
(912) 234-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.