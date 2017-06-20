Flag presented to widow of Tybee Officer Tron Lewis

Tybee Island Police will be holding a moment of silence Saturday in honor of Officer Tron Lewis, who was killed in a motorcycle crash last weekend.More >>
Many Georgia farmers already export their crops around the country and across the border to Canada and Mexico. But one farmer I spoke with says they need more than just new markets to stay in business.More >>
Tybee Island is now a U.S. Coast Guard Community.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery and carjacking that began at the Cook Out on Abercorn Street near Mercy Boulevard on Tuesday night.More >>
During Tuesday night’s Tybee Island City Council meeting, a flag flown over our nation’s capital was presented to the widow of Officer Tron Lewis.More >>
A 14-year-old boy is considered missing and endangered after a barricaded-juvenile situation on Cypress Street in Shell Point.More >>
