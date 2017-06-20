Flag presented to widow of Tybee Officer Tron Lewis

Tybee Island Police will be holding a moment of silence Saturday in honor of Officer Tron Lewis, who was killed in a motorcycle crash last weekend.

During Tuesday night’s Tybee Island City Council meeting, a flag flown over our nation’s capital was presented to the widow of Officer Tron Lewis.

Officer Lewis died two months ago when a car hit the motorcycle he was riding in Savannah. He was fairly new to the Tybee Police Department then, but so many people knew him and loved him.

His wife told WTOC her heart's still broken, but his legacy still shines.

"He is truly missed. I know Tybee misses him, Waycross misses him, he was just loved by everybody and respected by many,” said Natasha Lewis, Officer Lewis’ widow.

Officer Lewis was born in Jasper, Florida and lived in Waycross before moving to Tybee. He previously worked for the Ware County Sheriff's Office and served in the U.S. Army.