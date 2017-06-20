Agriculture leaders tour local farms

Many Georgia farmers already export their crops around the country and across the border to Canada and Mexico. But one farmer I spoke with says they need more than just new markets to stay in business.

Bo Herndon told his visitors about getting started as a farmer and the things he's overcome to establish a farm that grows Vidalia onions, corn and more. But he says federal regulation could soon be his downfall.

"It'll put the American farmer out of business if they don't hurry up and do something about it,” Herndon said.

United States Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue brought his counterparts from Canada and Mexico to see American operations.

"We want to see, among the three countries, a fair-trading environment that's good for our producers as well as consumers,” said Secretary Perdue.

Herndon says higher wages here are just one cost that forces American growers to charge more. He hopes Perdue talks labor as well as production among the agriculture leaders of North America.

Perdue hopes the three can help bring a better agriculture component to the next NAFTA deal.

