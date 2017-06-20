Police investigating armed robbery, carjacking at Cook Out on Abercorn Street near Mercy Blvd.

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery and carjacking that began at the Cook Out on Abercorn Street near Mercy Boulevard on Tuesday night.

According to police, a vehicle pulled into the parking lot of Cook Out. Multiple suspects armed with guns exited the car and entered the victim’s vehicle.

The suspects ordered the victim to drive while the suspects’ car followed. The victim was then ordered to get out the car before being attacked.

The victim then walked to King George Boulevard and Hwy 204 where he could call for help.

Suspect descriptions or the make and model of the vehicles have not been released at this time.

