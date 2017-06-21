Tropical Update: Cindy approaching the Gulf Coast Wednesday

With heavy downpours and strong wind in the forecast, power companies across the area are getting ready for potential outages.

With heavy downpours and strong wind in the forecast, power companies across the area are getting ready for potential outages.

Tropical Storm Cindy hovered over the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana on Tuesday, churning tides and spinning bands of rain over the central and eastern Gulf Coast.

Tropical Storm Cindy has officially been named in the Gulf of Mexico as of the Tuesday afternoon advisory from the National Hurricane Center. As of 10:00 p.m. Cindy was located 230 miles south of Morgan City and is moving northwest at 7 mph with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson counties as Tropical Storm Cindy inches closer to the Gulf Coast.

Heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Cindy could produce life-threatening flash flooding across parts of the Gulf Coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Storm Cindy continues to gradually move west-northwestward across the north-central Gulf of Mexico Wednesday morning, with sustained winds of 60 MPH at the a.m. advisory.

Feeder bands have soaked the central Gulf Coast from New Iberia, Louisiana, to Panama City, Florida, with up to seven inches of rain. Heavy rain will continue to occur as deep tropical moisture is pulled northward, around the eastern side of Cindy.

Tropical Storm Cindy conts to push NW this morning; dumping copious amounts of rain along the Gulf Coast. 2AM ADV: pic.twitter.com/7UjJFQZVc2 — WTOC Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) June 21, 2017

Tropical Storm Cindy will make landfall early Thursday morning as a Tropical Storm along the upper Texas or southwest Louisiana Coastline. Closer to the center, wind gusts greater than 60 MPH are possible right along the beaches of Texas and Louisiana, along with one to three-foot water level rises.

This may inundate the lowest-lying portions of the coast between Galveston and Vermilion Bays.

What is left of Cindy will rotate northward through east Texas or central Louisiana before taking a sharp northeastward turn; moving into the Mississippi Valley Friday. Three to five inches of rain is expected from Arkansas to West Virginia before the weekend is over.

Locally, we’ll continue to see dreary conditions, with occasional heavier showers, on the far-eastern side of Tropical Storm Cindy through Wednesday afternoon. No significant tide or wind impacts will occur across Georgia and South Carolina.

Tropical Storm Bret dissipated in the eastern Caribbean on Tuesday. There are currently no other tropical waves at risk of becoming a tropical system - depression, storm or hurricane – within the next week to ten days.

