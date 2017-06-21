Tropical Update: Cindy approaching the Gulf Coast Wednesday

Heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Cindy could produce life-threatening flash flooding across parts of the Gulf Coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.More >>
A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson counties as Tropical Storm Cindy inches closer to the Gulf Coast.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy has officially been named in the Gulf of Mexico as of the Tuesday afternoon advisory from the National Hurricane Center. As of 10:00 p.m. Cindy was located 230 miles south of Morgan City and is moving northwest at 7 mph with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy hovered over the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana on Tuesday, churning tides and spinning bands of rain over the central and eastern Gulf Coast.More >>
With heavy downpours and strong wind in the forecast, power companies across the area are getting ready for potential outages.More >>
