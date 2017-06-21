Tropical Update: Cindy approaching the Gulf Coast Wednesday - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Tropical Update: Cindy approaching the Gulf Coast Wednesday

By Cutter Martin, Forecaster
Tropical Storm Cindy continues to gradually move west-northwestward across the north-central Gulf of Mexico Wednesday morning, with sustained winds of 60 MPH at the a.m. advisory.

Feeder bands have soaked the central Gulf Coast from New Iberia, Louisiana, to Panama City, Florida, with up to seven inches of rain. Heavy rain will continue to occur as deep tropical moisture is pulled northward, around the eastern side of Cindy.

Tropical Storm Cindy will make landfall early Thursday morning as a Tropical Storm along the upper Texas or southwest Louisiana Coastline. Closer to the center, wind gusts greater than 60 MPH are possible right along the beaches of Texas and Louisiana, along with one to three-foot water level rises.

This may inundate the lowest-lying portions of the coast between Galveston and Vermilion Bays.

What is left of Cindy will rotate northward through east Texas or central Louisiana before taking a sharp northeastward turn; moving into the Mississippi Valley Friday. Three to five inches of rain is expected from Arkansas to West Virginia before the weekend is over.

Locally, we’ll continue to see dreary conditions, with occasional heavier showers, on the far-eastern side of Tropical Storm Cindy through Wednesday afternoon. No significant tide or wind impacts will occur across Georgia and South Carolina.

Tropical Storm Bret dissipated in the eastern Caribbean on Tuesday. There are currently no other tropical waves at risk of becoming a tropical system - depression, storm or hurricane – within the next week to ten days.

