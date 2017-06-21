Republican aligned with Trump wins South Carolina House seat

All of Harris Trail is back open at Bristol Way in Richmond Hill following a two-vehicle crash.More >>
All of Harris Trail is back open at Bristol Way in Richmond Hill following a two-vehicle crash.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an armed robbery and carjacking that began at the Cook Out restaurant on Abercorn Street near Mercy Boulevard Tuesday night.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an armed robbery and carjacking that began at the Cook Out restaurant on Abercorn Street near Mercy Boulevard Tuesday night.More >>
A 14-year-old boy is considered missing and endangered after a barricaded-juvenile situation on Cypress Street in Shell Point.More >>
A 14-year-old boy is considered missing and endangered after a barricaded-juvenile situation on Cypress Street in Shell Point.More >>
Republicans have retained control of Mick Mulvaney's U.S. House seat, with Ralph Norman winning a special election victory in South Carolina that was closer than expected.More >>
Republicans have retained control of Mick Mulvaney's U.S. House seat, with Ralph Norman winning a special election victory in South Carolina that was closer than expected.More >>
The escaped inmates accused of fatally shooting two corrections officers in Putnam County are expected to appear in court Wednesday after being extradited back to Georgia from Tennessee.More >>
The escaped inmates accused of fatally shooting two corrections officers in Putnam County are expected to appear in court Wednesday after being extradited back to Georgia from Tennessee.More >>