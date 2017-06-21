Most Wanted- June 21, 2017

A $10,000 reward is now being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a triple homicide in Brunswick.

The bodies of Carson Holliman, Vondell Holliman and their grandson Christopher Holliman were found inside their home in the 2200 block of Wolfe Street on Sunday. Call police or silent witness at 912.267.5516 if you have any information.

Pooler police and CrimeStoppers are still trying to find two thieves who made off with an $18,000 Rolex watch from the Jared Vault at the Tanger Outlets on June 10. They are hoping someone may recognize them or have possibly heard something about this crime.

U.S. Marshals are still looking for Dalin Curtis, who is wanted for two counts of cruelty to children and two counts of battery. He is 35 years old, 5’9” and weighs 180 lbs. His last known address was on E. 56th Street in Savannah. He has a lengthy criminal history.

Scott Hunt is wanted on a Superior Court pick up-order. He is 29 years old, 6’0” and weighs 150 lbs. He has previously been charged with possession of heroin and ecstasy, and financial transaction card theft and fraud.

And Garden City police are still looking for Shanika Williams, who is wanted for financial transaction card fraud. She is 27 years old and her last known address was in Yamacraw Village.

If you have any information about these suspects, call police or CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. You don’t have to leave your name and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

