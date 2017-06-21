BOLO: Estill Police looking for missing juvenile

Police in Estill are looking for a missing boy who was last seen by his grandmother on Sunday, June 18 around 8:30 p.m., when he left the home.

Law enforcement was contacted on Tuesday, June 20, and was told the juvenile was supposed to return home on Monday, June 19. Craig Housey, Jr. was last seen wearing black jeans, a blue T-Shirt with "Kroger" on the front, and black shoes. He is 5'3 and weighs 130 pounds.

The police department needs your help to find Housey. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Estill PD by way of Hampton County Dispatch at 803.943.9261, 911, or the Estill PD at 803.625.3699.

