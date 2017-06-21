City launches new ParkSavannah mobile app - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

City launches new ParkSavannah mobile app

You can now use the city of Savannah's new parking app.

The new ParkSavannah app is available to use to pay for parking at the city's multi-space meters. Drivers will soon be able to pay at parking meters city-wide as the city replaces outdated single head meters.

With the app, users can:

  • Pay for parking
  • Monitor their parking session
  • Extend time remotely (up to the maximum allotted time)
  • View payment history
  • Receive email receipts

The new ParkSavannah app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play and through the web at www.savannahga.gov/parksavannah.

