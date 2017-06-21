Hardeeville PD looking for person of interest in attempted strong armed robbery

Hardeeville Police are asking for the public's help to identify a person of interest in an incident that took place on June 9.

Officials are investigating an attempted strong armed robbery that happened in the 700 block of Main Street.

If anyone can identify the subject in the photo, or if you have any information about the attempted crime, please contact the Hardeeville Police Department at 843.784.2233, or CrimeStoppers at 888.274.6372.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.