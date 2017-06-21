WTOC Hometown Heroes improving homes

Fifteen years ago, a little house on 5th Street in Garden City was set to have some home improvements done by concerned residents - but the supplies were stolen and the work never got done.

Now, a group of WTOC Hometown Heroes who do good work all over Garden City are going one step further for the woman who lives there.

It doesn't sound very kind, but the best thing you could do to that house is knock it down.

"What she was living with, you wouldn't want your friends and neighbors and family to live like that," said Sharon Bethune, Co-Chair, Garden City Housing Team.

That's what the Garden City Housing Team will do, in advance of rebuilding a brand new home in its place for homeowner Antoinette Kelly. The Community Improvement Organization is doing its best work yet to improve the life of someone in their community.

"They're such great people. They know I've had my share of illness and they just love me that much to build me a brand new home, so my last days here on this earth will be great ones, living in a brand new home," Kelly said.

For five years, the Housing Team has done free yard work and home improvement projects for Garden City residents in need. This summer, they're using a $300,000 Community Home Improvement grant to remodel four houses in the neighborhood and replace the one that belonged to Kelly's parents - where she has called home for 49 years - before it was deemed unlivable.

"They're looking down in Heaven on all of us and they're happy. I know they are," Kelly said.

"She's just a sweet lady. She's very grateful for everyone who helped her," Bethune said.

"I want them to know that I love them dearly and I ask God to touch them from the top of their heads to the soles of their feet, and bless them in every area of their life," Kelly said.

Kelly will be living with family in Effingham County during the three months it is expected to take the Housing Team - her friends and neighbors in Garden City and WTOC Hometown Heroes - to build her a brand new life as well as a new home.

"Hopefully, we'll be back here at the end of the summer and have a new house to look at. It's exciting," Bethune said.

"It's going to be nice and elegant because they are going to make it beautiful for me. The mayor is a great man - a very good man - and the whole Garden City Housing Team, they're wonderful people," said Kelly.

