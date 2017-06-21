City launches new ParkSavannah mobile app

Parking in Downtown Savannah: We all know it's never easy.

You've heard the saying, "There's an app for that." The City of Savannah launched theirs on Wednesday, making parking a little easier to take care of. The app only works in a certain part of town.

The area of downtown known as the "heart" is north of Liberty Street, where the Department of Transportation says they have the highest demand for parking, so they tackled that area first. The problem is - throughout town - there are older parking meters that take coins. Slowly - from now until October - the city wants to take all 21,000 of them out and replace them with the mass meters that are compatible with the app.

Within the app, you can add your credit/debit card information, choose how much time you want to park for, and the app will send you an alert when your meter is about to run out. The city says the best part of the app is, if your time is running out, you can just pay for more time on your phone rather than rushing back to the meter. Their surveys found that meters expiring too quickly is the biggest parking frustration.

"You find a meter...finally, you find a meter. It's only an hour. You know you're going to be there more time than that," said Sean Brandon, City of Savannah Mobility and Parking.

More time...that's what the city says they can't give you because that have to generate turnover downtown. They say there are more people who want to park than spots available. So, here's the catch. They upped the rates, costing people parking more money. The extra money from meters is now what will fund getting rid of the old coin meters, and putting in new meters all over the city that work with the app.

"When it's all said and done, the app will be available for the entire system," Brandon said.

It's a system that's been a problem for a while.

"I've actually been ticketed at my house, when I'm going to class, going to any SCAD event, anytime I go to Broughton pretty much," said Remy Bustani, SCAD student.

Bustani says he's all for these changes; he loves technology...but when it comes to the higher parking prices...

"I guess I could live with it, as long as they keep those free weekends and after 5 p.m.," he said.

Sorry, Bustani. They're charging you more money and taking away free Saturdays..but it is looking up for the tickets.

"It's not an 'if.' We will write less citations," Brandon said.

The city is also working toward transportation to popular areas if you can't find or afford a parking spot.

"We run free shuttles right now. Those will be expanded. Our stated goal is that you don't wait more than 10 minutes on those shuttles once they're up and running. They will extend all the way to the south area of Forsyth Park,"

The ability to use the new mobile app will extend as well, come October.

If you've already jumped on board and downloaded the app, one thing to note is a five-cent transaction fee when you make your first purchase, and every time you add another purchase for more time on your parking meter.

Click here to download the app.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.