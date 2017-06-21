Statesboro wardrobe designer talks about Miss Georgia

Friends and family of the new Miss Georgia, Alyssa Beasley, couldn't be prouder.

Dress designer Scott Marchbanks has outfitted Alyssa the past two years of competition. He was in Columbus for the pageant and the crowning. He'll soon begin helping her prepare her wardrobe for the Miss America pageant in September. He says she has the personality that makes her a front-runner for the title.

"She has the two elements to make a great Miss Georgia and a great Miss America. She has the conviction of what she believes, and compassion to understand that everybody is different," said Marchbanks, Frills by Scott.

Marchbanks also outfitted Annie Swan, who was crowned Miss Georgia's Outstanding Teen.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.