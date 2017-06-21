Evans County investigators looking for 4-wheeler thief

Investigators in Evans County are looking for whoever stole a four-wheeler from a home on Tellie Akins Road during the daylight hours of Tuesday, June 20.

Officials say the vehicle is a 1999 Honda Foreman with Vin# 478TE2205X4005763. It has been entered into the GCIC system.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to contact Investigator Virgil DeLoach at the Evans County Sheriff's Office at 912.739.1611.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.