BCSO looking for Zales shoplifting suspects

BLUFFTON, SC (WTOC) -

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate several shoplifting suspects after a theft occurred at the Zales jewelry store off Fording Island Road. 

It happened on June 18 at 2:22 p.m. Investigators say the suspects looked at merchandise for about 10 minutes before asking to examine a ring. As one of the men put the ring on his finger, both men ran out of the store. They were seen getting into a silver, four-door Toyota with a Georgia tag, driven by a black female. 

If you have any information about these individuals, please contact D/S Cushman at 843.255.3309 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777. 

