BCSO looking for Zales shoplifting suspects

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate several shoplifting suspects after a theft occurred at the Zales jewelry store off Fording Island Road.

It happened on June 18 at 2:22 p.m. Investigators say the suspects looked at merchandise for about 10 minutes before asking to examine a ring. As one of the men put the ring on his finger, both men ran out of the store. They were seen getting into a silver, four-door Toyota with a Georgia tag, driven by a black female.

If you have any information about these individuals, please contact D/S Cushman at 843.255.3309 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.