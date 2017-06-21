Change of command ceremony at Hunter Army Airfield

The U.S. Marshals Service has arrested a suspect for his role in several crimes over the past year.More >>
Georgia Lt. Governor Casey Cagle toured the Savannah Classical Academy on Wednesday.More >>
Update: The Estill Police Department says the missing juvenile returned home safely.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an armed robbery and carjacking that began at the Cook Out restaurant on Abercorn Street near Mercy Boulevard Tuesday night.More >>
Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are asking for the public's help to identify a male suspect in an ongoing robbery investigation from an incident that took place on Monday, June 19.More >>
