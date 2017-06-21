Change of command ceremony at Hunter Army Airfield

Outgoing Garrison Commander at Hunter Army Airfield, Lieutenant Colonel Mike Squires, passed the colors to his successor, Lieutenant Colonel Ken Dwyer on Wednesday.

Lt. Col. Dwyer, who previously served with the First Special Forces Command-Airborne at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, expressed his gratitude for Lt. Col. Squires’ service as he prepares to take over as Garrison Commander at Hunter Army Airfield.

"Lt. Col. Squires has done an amazing job over the last two years with some of the initiatives he's started and community relations he's built in the city of Savannah, and I certainly want to continue along that guide path," Lt. Col. Dwyer said.

Squires took command of Hunter Army Airfield in 2015, and his next assignment is Regimental Tactical Officer at the United States Military Academy in New York.

