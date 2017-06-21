Good News: 'Split' visits Boys & Girls Club

What's big and yellow and very grateful?

Wednesday morning, it was the Savannah Bananas saying thank you for the support they have received from the community.

"Split," the Bananas' popular mascot, visited the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club - a special treat for the young children participating in the club's summer program. The Bananas led the Southern Plain League in attendance last year, and have had several sellouts already this year and are making an effort to show their appreciation all around the community for that support.

The team also delivered the proceeds from a recent fundraiser for the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club that will help offset costs of the summer program.

"We need people in the community to step up and help out with the fundraising so we can keep the club going, keep our staff members. Right now, we have an average of 200 kids a day here in the summer, and even during the school year, we have 100 plus kids every day," said Ron Alt, Frank Callen Club Board Member.

"We really want to give back. We give back to a lot of the schools as well. It's just great for us. For us to be a centerpiece in the community, we really have to reach out and thank the people who come help us every day," said Patrick Briody, Savannah Bananas.

The Bananas' next home game is Thursday night against the Florence Red Wolves, but that game, like many on the team's schedule, is sold out.

