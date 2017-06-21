Chatham Co. looking into failed notification of mosquito control spraying

Chatham County is investigating why a notification was not sent to select Tybee Island residents of Tuesday’s night Chatham County Mosquito Control spraying.

The county says Mosquito Control as a list of residents that wish to be notified when their area will be affected by any control efforts. According to the county, through a technology failure or human error, the residents of Tybee Island on the list did not receive any notification.

As a result, a beekeeper says his bees were affected and/or killed. The county and Mosquito Control say they will be working with the beekeeper to address the issue.

The county is also investigating to find the cause of the error to ensure it does not occur again.

