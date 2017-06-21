Metro Police working to identify Kroger robber

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are asking for the public's help to identify a male suspect in an ongoing robbery investigation from an incident that took place on Monday, June 19.

Metro responded to Kroger in the 14000 block of Abercorn Street a little after midnight, after receiving a report of a robbery. Reportedly, the male suspect went through multiple registers at the store before leaving with an unknown amount of money.

The suspect is described as weighing about 120 pounds and standing 5'8 tall. During the incident, he wore a black T-Shirt, black pants, and one yellow latex glove on his right hand.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity or on this case is asked to call 911. A confidential tip line is also open directly to investigators at 912.525.3124. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.