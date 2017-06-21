Lt. Governor Casey Cagle discusses schools while in Savannah

Georgia Lt. Governor Casey Cagle toured the Savannah Classical Academy on Wednesday.

He met with students and discussed the Savannah-Chatham County School System. In fact, he had nothing but good things to say.

“We’re going to offer a lot of options. We're going to try to make education as high a priority as it needs to be because we know that this is our future and investing in our students, investing in different types of delivery methods, will ultimately benefit kids,” said Lt. Gov. Cagle.

Cagle added he believes recent "school turnaround" legislation will be beneficial to schools across the state.

In Savannah-Chatham County, 11 schools are on Georgia’s low-performing list.

