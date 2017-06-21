U.S. Marshals arrest suspect wanted for several crimes in past year

The U.S. Marshals Service has arrested a suspect for his role in several crimes over the past year.

The task force was requested to assist in the apprehension of 21-year-old Michael Morris. He was taken into custody Tuesday.

At the time of his arrest, he was in possession of a firearm that was reported stolen from Beaufort City Police Department.

Morris had an indictment for an incident in 2016 where several SERFTF vehicles were damaged while the suspect and others attempted to flee in a stolen vehicle.

On April 7, a female victim called police after her boyfriend, Morris, hit her in the face, choked her and pointed a gun at her. He damaged her cell phone during the incident.

On June 11, a female victim contacted police after a man matching Morris’ description pointed a gun at her during a sale that had been arranged online. The woman told police she met with the suspect at Westlake Apartments so he could purchase a pair of sneakers.

While in possession of the shoes but before he paid for them, he pointed a gun at her and instructed her to drive away.

His charges include aggravated assault, armed robbery and false imprisonment.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.