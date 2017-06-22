Police investigate overnight robbery at Flash Foods in Port Went - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Police investigate overnight robbery at Flash Foods in Port Wentworth

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
PORT WENTWORTH, GA (WTOC) -

Port Wentworth police responded to a robbery at a Flash Foods gas station in Port Wentworth early Thursday morning.

Police were dispatched to the store in the 7300 block of GA-21, shortly before 1 a.m.

Police tell us the store is currently closed as they investigate.

No other details have been released at this time. We'll update you on-air and online as soon as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly