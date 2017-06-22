Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall

Tropical Storm Cindy hovered over the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana on Tuesday, churning tides and spinning bands of rain over the central and eastern Gulf Coast.

Tropical Storm Cindy hovered over the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana on Tuesday, churning tides and spinning bands of rain over the central and eastern Gulf Coast.

The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causing flooding in some places.

Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall in Cameron Parish in southwest Louisiana during the predawn hours of Thursday. Cindy had sustained winds of 40 mph at landfall.

Tropical Storm Cindy has made landfall near the Texas-Louisiana state line approximately along the Cameron County, Louisiana, coastline with sustained winds of 45 MPH.

Locally, gusty winds are expected across eastern Texas and Louisiana Thursday. The risk of heavy rain is even more expansive, spreading into the Ohio valley by this weekend.

Rain may be heavy enough to produce localized flooding across much of the mid-south, Mississippi Valley and Ohio Valley through Saturday. Whatever heavy rain falls may add to flooding concerns along area rivers, including lower portions of the Mississippi River.

Looking out into the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and eastern Atlantic Ocean, there isn’t much activity to track as of this forecast. No tropical development is forecast within the next five days. In fact, we may be heading into a temporarily quiet pattern across the tropics for the next week to 10 days.

