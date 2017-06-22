Savannah city council to discuss short-term rentals, police study

Savannah city council will hold their regular scheduled meeting on Thursday.

According to the agenda, city leaders want to approve a motion resolution to temporarily halt short term rental registration. However, it is still up for discussion at this time.

Right now, a draft ordinance for the revisions of the short-term vacation rentals is in the works.

According to the agenda, the resolution would put a 90 day stop on processing new applications, at the request of Alderman Bill Durrence.

Stakeholders are involved in this process to make sure STVR's are meeting Savannah's requirements.

Officials are hoping to have those revisions ready by July 6.

Another topic up for discussion Thursday is the Berkshire Advisory police study. A motion to formally accept the recommendations from Berkshire Advisors report is listed on the meeting agenda. One of the many high priority recommendations suggested creating a better response time for calls of service.

If this portion of today's agenda is approved -- city manager Rob Hernandez will have to develop a three year phase-in plan for a seven minute response time which will become standard for priority one calls. Also, the study suggests improvements to the E-911 Center.

But, that's not the only thing coming from the study. There has been back and forth between the city and county about payments.

Thursday's agenda directs the city manager to bill the county for underpayment for costs going back to January 1, 2016.

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department has already started implementing some of the suggestions from the study. However, there is still an expanded timeline for the accepted recommendations to be fully incorporated into the department.

