Former SSU student killed in hit-and-run crash in Atlanta

The Savannah State University community is dealing with a sad loss.

We're getting word that former Savannah State student Ruth Bakatukanda, from Congo, has died. She was apparently involved in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend in the Atlanta area and died from her injuries. We do not know the exact details surrounding the crash at this time.

According to the SSU Athletics page online, Bakatukanda was a cheerleader there.

There is now the hastag #RIPRuth on Twitter as people send their condolences.

Those we love don't go away,they walk beside us every day.Unseen, unheard,but always near,still loved, still missed and very dear #RIPRuth???? pic.twitter.com/XPJkgExkbB — Ma'Kyha (@_Kyhaloves) June 21, 2017

In just one day, more than $6,000 had been raised for Bakatukanda’s medical expenses before she succumbed to her injuries. The money will now go toward funeral costs.

Funeral arrangements are being made at this time.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.