Culver's, Your Pie coming to Pooler

People of Pooler rejoice, you'll soon get to experience delicious burgers, pizza and frozen custard!

Culver's iconic butter burgers and frozen custard will open its doors on Tanger Outlet Boulevard in the near future. There is no specific address yet, but the restaurant is expected to be near the Dick's Sporting Goods across from Panda Express. The company said they are in preliminary talks at the moment, so no open date has been set.

Culver's began in Wisconsin and has restaurants throughout the Midwest.

Also coming to Pooler will be Your Pie, a custom order pizza place that makes your custom pizza right in front of you. There are two Your Pie locations in Savannah (Downtown and Sandfly) and one in Statesboro. The new location will open in Mid-August on Morgan's Corner Road, the corner of Pine Barren Road and Pooler Parkway.

Your Pie released the following statement:

"The people of Pooler have been asking us for 5 years.. When are you coming to Pooler?.. and Your Pie Savannah is excited to say... NOW..! Looking forward to serving great craft, brick oven fired pizza, amazing craft beer/wine and cool, refreshing gelato to our Pooler faithful..! Hope to be open in mid August.. See ya then..!"

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.