Rescue Me: Charlie, Callie

Save-A-Life will be showing a selection of their adoptable pets at the Abercorn Street PetSmart store on Saturday, June 24, from noon to 2:30 p.m. See all their pets here.

Meet Charlie, a 64-pound shepherd mix. Charlie loves to go for walks, car rides, playing keep-away with his ball, and just being with his two-legged family. He is crate and house trained, current on vaccines, neutered, microchipped, and will be sure to impress you with his obedience skills. He may be seven-years-old, but you would never know it by his behavior and looks. Charlie would do best with a fenced yard. If you would like to meet him, contact JoAnn at jhtaylor551@gmail.com

Callie is a very sweet, loving torty about six-months-old. She is good with dogs, other cats, and children both young and old. She is outgoing, enjoys short lap times after playing, and seeks attention from her humans. She is litter box-trained, current on vaccinations, and spayed. Contact Laren at jghick@bellsouth.net or at 912.598.0561.

